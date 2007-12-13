How About We All Try This?
Instead of making complaints about what's broken, what's missing, etc, etc, here, on a forum that has NOTHING to do with the manufacturers or developers, post our complaints and register for http://www.flightsimulator.com, the main page of the flight sim? I'm sure others that are related to the developers WILL see it there, and you won't be irritating everyone else whining and complaining here who can't do a thing about it.
Thermaltake Ryzen Gen 9 3900x 12cores, 4.6ghz 32gig of Ram, Liquid Cooled Everything.
