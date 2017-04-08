Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Installing 3rd party scenery/Airports

  1. Today, 04:22 PM #1
    stempski
    stempski is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2007
    Location
    milwaukee, wi, us.
    Posts
    58

    Default Installing 3rd party scenery/Airports

    After searching this forum for "install scenery" and "installing scenery airports" and getting nothing useful - plan B - start a new thread.

    I downloaded from here (via GitHub) the Niagara (NY) airport and scenery (including the Falls, I hope). But there are no installation instructions.

    The developer must think we know, becasue he knows.

    So, I'll admit to you all, I don't know.

    lil' help, please?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:26 PM #2
    loki's Avatar
    loki
    loki is online now Newcomers Forum Moderator
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Getting warmer now
    Posts
    8,096

    Default

    Typically you just need to copy the add-on to the Community folder. See the tutorial below for how to find it.

    https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/conte...mmunity-Folder
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 05:16 PM #3
    stempski
    stempski is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2007
    Location
    milwaukee, wi, us.
    Posts
    58

    Default

    It's a custom install from the Microsoft Store... so, here's my Path (there is Nothing in the Community folder):


    The zip file consists of a main folder and subfolders as seen in the attachment..
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: Path to OneStore.png  Views: 0  Size: 266.8 KB  ID: 221745   Click image for larger version.  Name: Kiag zip.png  Views: 0  Size: 19.2 KB  ID: 221746  
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 05:23 PM #4
    loki's Avatar
    loki
    loki is online now Newcomers Forum Moderator
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Getting warmer now
    Posts
    8,096

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by stempski View Post
    It's a custom install from the Microsoft Store... so, here's my Path (there is Nothing in the Community folder):


    The zip file consists of a main folder and subfolders as seen in the attachment..
    To install you just copy the add-on folder into the Community folder.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Help Installing 3rd party aircraft in a new system
    By Don Hudspeth in forum FSX
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 04-27-2020, 02:47 PM
  2. Orlando Approach 17L - Working on Atmospheric Conditions & 3rd Party Airports
    By transcontinental in forum Prepar3D Screen Shots And Videos
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 08-04-2017, 01:52 PM
  3. Installing 3rd party scenery in FS 2004
    By Hanseman in forum FS2004
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 07-29-2003, 01:15 PM
  4. Adding 3rd party scenery
    By Rufulus in forum FS2002
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 01-21-2002, 05:29 PM
  5. Lock Up`s 3rd Party Airports
    By Gradley in forum FS2002
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 01-01-2002, 10:25 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules