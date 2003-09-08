Thread: Cessna instability - always rolls left

I'm trying to start with the basics on MSFS 2020 - achieving straight and level flight on the Cessna 152 - and I'm finding it impossible.
I can get the elevator trim right eventually (though it's hit and miss as the controls are so sensitive), but soon after take-off and for the rest of any flight, the plane steadily rolls to the left. Uncorrected, it drifts 90 degrees off heading in under a minute. The same thing happens on the Cessna 172 (analogue panel) though it drifts off course slightly more slowly.
I've carefully calibrated by Thrustmaster TCA Airbus joystick. I've made sure the aileron controls are not also bound to the keyboard. I simply can't find a way of getting the plane properly trimmed out..
Three questions:
1) Are others experiencing the same problem? (YouTubers making demo videos, like Squirrel, don't seem to be afflicted at all)
2) Do we think this is a bug - or is the problem buried away in the settings somewhere?
3) Has anyone found a workaround?
Seems such a pity something so basic is ruining this wonderful simulator for me!
