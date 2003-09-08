Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Cessna instability - always rolls left

  1. Today, 02:42 PM #1
    PilotPeter#6834
    PilotPeter#6834 is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2020
    Posts
    2

    Default Cessna instability - always rolls left

    I'm trying to start with the basics on MSFS 2020 - achieving straight and level flight on the Cessna 152 - and I'm finding it impossible.
    I can get the elevator trim right eventually (though it's hit and miss as the controls are so sensitive), but soon after take-off and for the rest of any flight, the plane steadily rolls to the left. Uncorrected, it drifts 90 degrees off heading in under a minute. The same thing happens on the Cessna 172 (analogue panel) though it drifts off course slightly more slowly.
    I've carefully calibrated by Thrustmaster TCA Airbus joystick. I've made sure the aileron controls are not also bound to the keyboard. I simply can't find a way of getting the plane properly trimmed out..
    Three questions:
    1) Are others experiencing the same problem? (YouTubers making demo videos, like Squirrel, don't seem to be afflicted at all)
    2) Do we think this is a bug - or is the problem buried away in the settings somewhere?
    3) Has anyone found a workaround?
    Seems such a pity something so basic is ruining this wonderful simulator for me!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:13 PM #2
    Kapitan's Avatar
    Kapitan
    Kapitan is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Rio de Janeiro
    Posts
    1,743
    Blog Entries
    2

    Default

    No problems.
    In fact the C152 is being praised as the most realistic of all the default planes.
    Need to discover whats the problem.
    I suspect its some setting you have ON in the Options ASSISTANCE
    Go thru all of them specially "Piloting"
    Kapitan
    Anything I say is...not as serious as you think
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 03:39 PM #3
    rockinrobin's Avatar
    rockinrobin
    rockinrobin is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Jan 1998
    Posts
    1,761

    Default

    Have you calibrated your controller?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Left left left
    By poiderh in forum FSX
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 03-31-2013, 11:12 PM
  2. Instability at landing
    By jbussat in forum FS2004
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 09-29-2003, 10:11 AM
  3. Aircraft instability upon autopilot disconnect
    By JRB_10 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 08-09-2003, 09:54 PM
  4. LEFT, Y LEFT?
    By primitive in forum FS2002
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 08-19-2002, 08:29 AM
  5. FS2002 Autopilot, Realism, & Instability in Flight
    By bawheeler in forum FS2002
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 04-07-2002, 04:57 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules