Thread: Community Folder

  Today, 02:28 PM
    redanddead
    redanddead
    Join Date
    Oct 2012
    Posts
    1

    Default Community Folder

    I do not have a community folder for MSFS2020, I have installed the standard box set (10 DVD's) and nowhere is there a community folder. It is not in the user apps data or MSFS2020 itself even though it was a custom install. Any help with this issue would be appreciated.
  Today, 03:21 PM
    JSkorna
    JSkorna
    Join Date
    Jan 1999
    Location
    Warren, Michigan, USA
    Posts
    12,241

    Default

    Do you have an "Official" folder?
