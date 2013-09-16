Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Buildings on Runway

    gwgriff
    I selected GA27 a airstrip north of Atlanta that is a narrow short tricky strip with a dogleg in the center of the runway. It is called Mathis.

    There are a number buildings on the runway. The actual runway has only one building that causes the said dogleg.

    How does one go about correcting this? Will Microsoft fix if asked or will the users better qualified than me have to fix?
    JohnnyJohnJohn
    Article on main menu, how to create your own FS2020 scenery, step by step. I am going to do this to update the Boneyard Airports.

    https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/conte...S-2020-Scenery
