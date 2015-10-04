Thread: Github issue

Results 1 to 3 of 3

Github issue

    gwgriff
    Github issue

    WHY DO WE HAVE TO GO TO GITHUB TO DOWNLOAD MSFS 2020 FILES.

    Are the files not freeware? Is this a trend for MSFS 2020?

    Even though I did create an account login, I still cannot figure how to download files.
    Nels_Anderson
    Default

    Yes, I'm afraid it is a trend so you'll probably have to get used to it. I'd prefer that people upload there files and let us host them here, but convincing newbies to do that is not easy. If you do try a new piece of freeware, contact the author and let him know you'd prefer to see it hosted at FlightSim.Com.

    Github is confusing at first, but actually once you know where to look it's pretty easy. Here are the two steps to download; you do not need to create an account:

    Click image for larger version.  Name: step1.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 42.5 KB  ID: 221743

    Click image for larger version.  Name: step2.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 54.1 KB  ID: 221744
    loki
    loki:

    Github is a great site for version control of code for developers, and is often used for open source projects. It isn’t really meant to be an end user distribution point though, like the file library here.
