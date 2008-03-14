On the right side of all screens, I have a round object displayed, black with a blue border and variably pulsing bright blue interior. I can't make it disappear. It appears to be tied to the sounds generated by the program but is there regardless whether I have the computer speakers muted. Does anyone know how to make this go away?

I just downloaded MSFS 2020 yesterday on a brand new Dell Alienware laptop I bought especially to use MSFS. Everything else seems to be operating perfectly so far. I was an active user from FS 3.0 through FSX, but haven't used FS for about 10 years, so I'm as excited as both a newbie and an experienced user.

Thanks,
Dave