Thread: Will future updates and patches be automatic?

Will future updates and patches be automatic?
Like it says, I bought the Deluxe package from the Microsoft store 2 days ago so I "assume" the recent patch was automatically included, or is there an action I must take?
And does anyone know if anticipated bug fixes/patches/updates will simply auto-update like Windows does or do we need to check for them somehow?
