Thread: Will future updates and patches be automatic?

    chicagorandy
    Default Will future updates and patches be automatic?

    Like it says, I bought the Deluxe package from the Microsoft store 2 days ago so I "assume" the recent patch was automatically included, or is there an action I must take?

    And does anyone know if anticipated bug fixes/patches/updates will simply auto-update like Windows does or do we need to check for them somehow?
    loki
    The sim will check for updates each time it is launched and, if found, install them automatically.
    chicagorandy
    Thanks, just what I hoped would happen.
    loki
    To add a bit more detail, updates to the sim application will be handled through the Microsoft Store app, so it may be launched, depending on the update. Updates to content within in the sim, such as aircraft, will handled by the sim itself. Both are automatic though.
