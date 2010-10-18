Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Folders and subfolders

    FlyerDoc
    Folders and subfolders

    It seems to me that every add-on or tweak is simply chucked into the 'Community' folder. It's rapidly becoming too full to be able to categorise and find things. Is there a way to divide up the files by category - say, aircraft, scenery, utilities, or whatever - and then indicate in one of the cfg files where the files have been put - bit like the SceneryLibrary in FSX? You could put files anywhere as long as they were declared. Same with aircraft. Otherwise the Community folder is going to become unmanageable.
    jamesbecker
    Default

    Agree totally!
    rajgon
    Default

    Since the name of the add on folder doesn't matter, you can rename them to what you like, such as Aircraft-addonname, Airport-addonname, etc. This should keep them organized. You can't currently do a subfolder structure within community.

    Sent from my Pixel 4 XL using Tapatalk
