I've discovered the great MSFS Tutorials on YouTube by Squirrel and immediately subscribed to his channel. Very concise instructions, easy to follow, very detailed. I've enjoyed FSX-SE for quite a while now but MSFS 2020 is a whole nuther true learning curve challenge. I'm actually enjoying the process of discovery with this very complex sim.

Here is Tutorial #1 as an example -

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QL4q_Tbv0jM&t=1041s