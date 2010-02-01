This geezer is being taught new tricks by Squirrel on youtube
I've discovered the great MSFS Tutorials on YouTube by Squirrel and immediately subscribed to his channel. Very concise instructions, easy to follow, very detailed. I've enjoyed FSX-SE for quite a while now but MSFS 2020 is a whole nuther true learning curve challenge. I'm actually enjoying the process of discovery with this very complex sim.
Here is Tutorial #1 as an example -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QL4q_Tbv0jM&t=1041s
"Don't believe everything you see on the internet." - Abraham Lincoln
"Measure twice, cut once, curse, add shims."
