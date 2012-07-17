Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Disappearing Garmin Screens Solve

  Today, 12:18 AM
    deansalman
    deansalman
    deansalman is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Feb 2017
    Posts
    46

    Disappearing Garmin Screens Solve

    I found a thread that the person had the Alpha Yoke knob on start, Usually that does not stay on, but I don't use it and FS 2020 assigned it. The screens go off and the plane went dead. When I set it off start or removed the assignment, problem gone. Just flew over Lake Arrowhead and Big Bear Lake and it was awesome. It appears that a lot of the sim connect actions with SPADNext work OK when I assign actions to a button or axis. S
    Last edited by deansalman; Today at 12:58 AM.
