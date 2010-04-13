Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Flight model stability has issues. Thoughts?

    Default Flight model stability has issues. Thoughts?

    I have an unstable flight model in a lot of the aircraft. The Cessna group seems the most stable but some of the others are totally unrealistic in my system. I see a lot of simmeres speak very highly of the program so I am wondering if the issue is unique to my system. I fly real planes and am very glad they don't suddenly roll right or left as some in this sim do. Their ability to fly straight and level just doesn't seem to be there. Also their response to atmospheric conditions seems over the top in most. I have not had that issue in other sims aircraft. (I have used all of the sims through the years.) This is the first I ever have had an issue with. It's worse even than any bad freeware I've tried in FSX or P3D.

    I have a couple of questions.


    1. Has anyone else experienced this?
    2. Are there settings that I might have ary? (I am flying in default settings of the install though I adjusted my joystick settings trying to compensate. No joy.)
    3. Are there any places to adjust the flight model sensitivity of each default aircraft?


    Any help would be greatly appreciated. Thanks in advance.
    Default

    Have you calibrated your joystick recently? What settings specifically did you adjust for it?
    Default

    In addition to the calibration check already suggested. Check the sensitivity of the roll axis in the sim, it has curves for that, I had to dial mine back quite a bit to get it a little less spicy.
