Thread: i9 9900K vs i9 10900K

    johnyyz
    Oct 2006
    Toronto, ON Canada
    i9 9900K vs i9 10900K

    Would there be much difference in MSFS 2020 performance between these 2 CPU's ? Assume RAM and GPU is same for both. Will be run in 1440p. Will be set to Ultra.

    i9 9900K vs i9 10900K vs i7 10700K

    thanks
    Core i7 4790K CPU OC to 4.6/Asus Z97A mobo/32GB(4X8GB)RAM 1600mhz/EVGA GTX1070/Win10/32 inch monitor 1440p/CH Flightstick and Pedals
