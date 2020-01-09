Thread: i9 9900K vs i9 10900K

Would there be much difference in MSFS 2020 performance between these 2 CPU's ? Assume RAM and GPU is same for both. Will be run in 1440p. Will be set to Ultra.
i9 9900K vs i9 10900K vs i7 10700K
thanks
