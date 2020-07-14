Thread: Can We Change the Rate?

Like in FSX and P3D, you pushed the R key and then plus or minus, to speed up or slow down the sim. (Particularly useful for setting up a screenshot.)
The R key does nothing for me.
Mac6737
You need to go into your keyboard bindings, find the sim rate, unfilter everything. Then you should see sim rate increase and sim rate decrease. You then need to assign a key combo, like R + (I use the numbers plus sign), for sim rate increase, then for sim rate decrease, assign a key combo like R - (I use the number minus sign).
Once that is done, F11 (to save it) and that should do it.
