Thread: A trip to the Isle of Wight

I got lucky today! A couple and their 8 year old wanted a ride to the Isle of Wight. And since it was the child's first trip there, they asked me to fly around and let them do some sight seeing!
While over the Solent we noticed what appears to be an entire Battle group heading towards the English Channel. So, being careful to stay far enough away, we didn't appear threatening, we made a couple of laps around it as well. Even spotted a submarine running on the surface!
Afterwards we flew over Yarmuth and finally up the River Yar and over to EGHS Benbridge where their hotel concierge was scheduled to pick them up.
Bookmarks