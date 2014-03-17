Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: A trip to the Isle of Wight

  1. Today, 04:54 PM #1
    Rupert's Avatar
    Rupert
    Rupert is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2014
    Location
    Kentucky
    Posts
    4,823

    Default A trip to the Isle of Wight

    I got lucky today! A couple and their 8 year old wanted a ride to the Isle of Wight. And since it was the child's first trip there, they asked me to fly around and let them do some sight seeing!

    While over the Solent we noticed what appears to be an entire Battle group heading towards the English Channel. So, being careful to stay far enough away, we didn't appear threatening, we made a couple of laps around it as well. Even spotted a submarine running on the surface!

    Afterwards we flew over Yarmuth and finally up the River Yar and over to EGHS Benbridge where their hotel concierge was scheduled to pick them up.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 1 Climbout Bournemouth.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 275.3 KB  ID: 221730

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2 Isle of Wight ahead.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 238.6 KB  ID: 221731

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 3 Leaving Bournemouth area.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 186.4 KB  ID: 221732

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 4 There's Yarmuth but look at all those ships in the Solent!!.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 235.6 KB  ID: 221733

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 5 Looks like a battlegroup! Let's go down to take a look..jpg  Views: 6  Size: 228.4 KB  ID: 221734

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 6 Yes! There's the carrier!.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 243.0 KB  ID: 221735

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 7 That's a Sub a port.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 253.6 KB  ID: 221736

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 8 Over Yarmuth.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 390.9 KB  ID: 221737

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 9 Burgh Castle etc. ahead.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 304.9 KB  ID: 221738

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 10 Approaching Burnbridge EGHS.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 267.8 KB  ID: 221739

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 11 Final to EGHS.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 285.6 KB  ID: 221740

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 12 Parked EGHS.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 168.5 KB  ID: 221741
    i9-9900K CPU currently running 5gig + -, 64GB DDR4 3200, Kraken 289mm Water cooler, EVGA RTX2070 video card
    Being an old chopper guy I usually fly low and slow.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:46 PM #2
    JohnnyJohnJohn's Avatar
    JohnnyJohnJohn
    JohnnyJohnJohn is online now Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2020
    Posts
    162

    Default

    Nice shots Michael! Eventually I will explore out of the country with FS2020, but right now there's so much to see in the U.S.!
    Thermaltake Ryzen Gen 9 3900x 12cores, 4.6ghz 32gig of Ram, Liquid Cooled Everything.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 05:54 PM #3
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    4,505
    Blog Entries
    4

    Default

    I was going to say, I saw that carrier group. Very cool!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Isle of Wight missing needles & lighthouse
    By stevefranklin in forum FSX
    Replies: 24
    Last Post: 03-17-2014, 05:06 AM
  2. Cessna172 VFR South England: Bembridge (Isle of Wight) to Bournemouth.
    By ps76 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 07-27-2012, 06:33 AM
  3. Horizon VFR South England: Enroute/landing: Redhill-Bembridge (Isle of Wight).
    By ps76 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 07-25-2012, 05:49 AM
  4. Touring around the Isle Of Wight (Sunset shots - Flight Unlimited 3)
    By jpy8 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 08:41 AM
  5. More of the high resolution UK scenery!! (Featuring the Isle Of Wight)
    By Pol in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 15
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 08:40 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules