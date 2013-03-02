Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Thrilled to be back

  1. Today, 04:18 PM #1
    Bowman Creek
    Bowman Creek is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2020
    Posts
    1

    Default Thrilled to be back

    My Flight Sim journey began at age 13 when I was in grade school with 5.1 on CD on a Packard Bell and continued to 95 and 98, although the latter two never captured me like 5.1 did. Particularly with 5.1, I remember sitting at my school desk, doodling the Cessna's instrument panel in my marble composition tablets. In my mind's eye, I can picture so many sim-related web sites, virtual airlines, webrings, banner exchanges, etc. I still could rattle off names of aircraft and scenery designers, all of whom I hope are still with us. (Sadly, I saw a couple are not.) Education and then life then interjected.

    A couple months ago, my brother sent me a link to the MSFS announcement. Approaching 40, it was like being a kid again. A lot of the sites I knew are (and have been) long gone -- but thankfully, not FlightSim.com. I would love to see a renaissance of what seemed to me the golden era of flight simulation.

    I never tried Prepar3D, although I understand it is the tour de force of the X engine's development. Having effectively moved from 5.1 through 98's blocky scenery tiles and largely generic structures, MSFS is visually mind-blowing. Sure, up close, it could be refined, but knowing where flight simulation was to where it is now, I can never seriously complain about visuals.

    My machine still isn't up to the task -- talk about a nostalgic feeling -- but I am itching to do what I could not do (or convince my parents to do) as a child -- get the newest tech with the most powerful graphics card (I remember when the "VooDoo" cards came out; I want a 3090 now like I wanted a VooDoo then).

    It's good to be back. I never realized how much I missed simming and its community.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:08 PM #2
    Nels_Anderson's Avatar
    Nels_Anderson
    Nels_Anderson is online now Administrator
    Join Date
    May 1996
    Location
    FlightSim.Com World HQ
    Posts
    3,568
    Blog Entries
    22

    Default

    Hi Adam, welcome back! We've been keeping the Flight Simulator flame alive all these years when Microsoft abandoned us. It's great to see people like yourself coming back. Hopefully both old-timers and newbies will discover our community here.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 05:36 PM #3
    lnuss's Avatar
    lnuss
    lnuss is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Westminster, CO
    Posts
    7,190

    Default

    Welcome back, Adam.

    Larry N.

    As Skylab would say:
    Remember: Aviation is NOT an exact Science!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Started my PPL! Thrilled!
    By alexf in forum Real Aviation General Discussion
    Replies: 22
    Last Post: 02-03-2013, 12:11 PM
  2. I'm So Thrilled!
    By rsoro01 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 03-31-2012, 08:02 PM
  3. Guess who's back, back again, yes she's back.............
    By Fluffbun in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 21
    Last Post: 08-05-2005, 06:08 PM
  4. Im thrilled
    By morvious in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 08-12-2003, 04:39 PM
  5. THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK!
    By Erick_Cantu in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 06-02-2002, 12:03 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules