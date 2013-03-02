Thread: Thrilled to be back

My Flight Sim journey began at age 13 when I was in grade school with 5.1 on CD on a Packard Bell and continued to 95 and 98, although the latter two never captured me like 5.1 did. Particularly with 5.1, I remember sitting at my school desk, doodling the Cessna's instrument panel in my marble composition tablets. In my mind's eye, I can picture so many sim-related web sites, virtual airlines, webrings, banner exchanges, etc. I still could rattle off names of aircraft and scenery designers, all of whom I hope are still with us. (Sadly, I saw a couple are not.) Education and then life then interjected.
A couple months ago, my brother sent me a link to the MSFS announcement. Approaching 40, it was like being a kid again. A lot of the sites I knew are (and have been) long gone -- but thankfully, not FlightSim.com. I would love to see a renaissance of what seemed to me the golden era of flight simulation.
I never tried Prepar3D, although I understand it is the tour de force of the X engine's development. Having effectively moved from 5.1 through 98's blocky scenery tiles and largely generic structures, MSFS is visually mind-blowing. Sure, up close, it could be refined, but knowing where flight simulation was to where it is now, I can never seriously complain about visuals.
My machine still isn't up to the task -- talk about a nostalgic feeling -- but I am itching to do what I could not do (or convince my parents to do) as a child -- get the newest tech with the most powerful graphics card (I remember when the "VooDoo" cards came out; I want a 3090 now like I wanted a VooDoo then).
It's good to be back. I never realized how much I missed simming and its community.
