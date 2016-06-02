Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Path to FLT and PLN files

  1. Today, 04:17 PM #1
    mjmiller
    mjmiller is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2009
    Location
    California, USA
    Posts
    43

    Default Path to FLT and PLN files

    Can anyone tell me where nthe new sim is storing the FLT and PLN files?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:19 PM #2
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    tiger1962 is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2005
    Location
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Posts
    2,014

    Default

    Mine are in this folder:

    C:\Users\Tim\AppData\Local\Packages\Microsoft.FlightSimulator_8wekyb3d8bbwe\LocalState
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 04:39 PM #3
    amberdog1's Avatar
    amberdog1
    amberdog1 is online now Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2015
    Location
    KORF
    Posts
    321

    Default

    Just like FSX I have mine in my Doc folder...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Where do .FLT, .WX & .PLN files go in Win 10?
    By mike siviter in forum Newcomer Services
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 07-29-2017, 11:20 AM
  2. Flight , WX and PLN files
    By ednixon in forum FSX
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 02-06-2016, 02:20 PM
  3. .pln (flt and wx) files.
    By jswinkels in forum FSX
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 08-22-2015, 02:48 AM
  4. Free ! Flt sim books, flt sim comndr, nite envir pro and great acft ww 2
    By seehunt in forum Swap Meet
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 05-22-2014, 11:13 AM
  5. Converting FS9 .pln to FSX .pln?
    By Fabri91 in forum FSX
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 07-29-2010, 04:26 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules