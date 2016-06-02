Thread: Path to FLT and PLN files

Can anyone tell me where nthe new sim is storing the FLT and PLN files?
Mine are in this folder:
C:\Users\Tim\AppData\Local\Packages\Microsoft.FlightSimulator_8wekyb3d8bbwe\LocalState
Just like FSX I have mine in my Doc folder...
