Hi,

I have a build with a Titan RTX (Founders Edition), core i9-9820X 10 core processor, WS X299 Sage motherboard, 64 GB DDR4 3000 Mhz RAM.

However I can only get 15 FPS on Ultra settings, 4K resolution for Flight Simulator 2020 (flying over Manhattan say) whereas for Titan RTX the standard seems to be 30 FPS.

Any idea what might be going wrong?

Thanks