I want to edit a couple of planes in MSFS 2020 for trim control sensitivity.
I am trying to find the flight-model.cfg files. Various posts in the forum say the relevant flight_model.cfg files should be here in Windows File Explorer: <>\AppData\Local\Packages\Microsoft.FlightSimulator_8wekyb3d8bbwe\LocalCache\Packages\Official\OneStore\asobo-aircraft-bonanza-g36\SimObjects\Airplanes
My problem is that I can navigate in File Explorer as far as \LocalCache, but the folder \Packages\ is not visible in the LocalCache folder so I cannot find the rest: \Packages\Official\OneStore\asobo-aircraft-bonanza-g36\SimObjects\Airplanes
File Explorer on my syhstem is alreday set to Show Hidden Folders.
Any advice?