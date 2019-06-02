Minimum Spec error message?
OK, So I couldn't wait any longer and went to the MS Store and bought the Deluxe package, cuz I wanted O'Hare Airport. lol
The download did take a few hours on my XFinity 100mbps internet but no problems were encountered. Yay!
It does take a while to load the game, but the file IS a monster so that's OK by me. I get a message that "my PC does not meet minimum specs" but it 'should' meet the recommended spec? Then the sim starts normally and seems to run fine.
I have a 64 bit Windows 10 HP Pavilion Desktop, 590-p0xxx, i5-8400 CPU @ 2.8ghx, 16gb RAM showing 15.9 usable, NVidia GTX1050 graphics card with 2gb of VRam.
Could the 2gb of VRam be the issue? And would I be better served picking up say a GTX 1660 card with 6gb if it fits in my PC case?
"Don't believe everything you see on the internet." - Abraham Lincoln
"Measure twice, cut once, curse, add shims."
Bookmarks