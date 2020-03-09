Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: MS2020: A mix of FS98 and FSX on "hormones"

  Today, 12:19 PM
    Jimmy2020
    Default MS2020: A mix of FS98 and FSX on "hormones"

    Hi everyone...I´m a pilot ATP rated with quite a few hours under my wings,and started using flight simulator since FS98 came about!
    To me,FSX was at the time a big leap in that area,so for at last,despite its shortcomings and traumatic beguinings (ya all remember the nightmarish esperience with ths sim´s issues) it enabled me to replicate my SID´s,route navigation thru airways,ILS´s approaches,and weather depiction was very,very bad...I just could not do an ILS breaking out at minimums,given the horrible sim´s poor visibily representation...
    Well,almost two decades on,FS2020 was born...and with it the good old feeling that now,just maybe,I will be able to fly "as real as it gets!"
    Huumm...what a "just maybe" it actually turned ou to be! No,I do not own a copy for I have learned the mistakes of Msoft with flight sims!
    I am in a comfortable position of an observer,taking note of what is better than before and what is not,before spending about $1.500,00 dollars on a new rig, in my country´s currency.
    The good news is that now autogen fits mostly well with mesh,among other clear improvements!
    The bad news is,among many,I would ask the developers what had happened to "traffic",where cars run erradically at best,roads painted over a dab of greenish tones (too much green color on asphalt)bridges glued to the water and ground,third world countries largely left with crude airports and terminals,and the list goes long enaugh for me to stop about here! Considering the amount of time that has passed since FSX launch...it is a clear deception! The technology has evolved immensely all the while,in FS2020 it has not!

    So...after so long with should have been presented with a flight sim that is NOT a mix of FS98 (Yes,FS98) and FSX on "hormones"...
    I can only hope that unlike in FSX we dont have to wait forever for improvements to come!
    Unfortunately,as for now is the only thing I can do about FS2020,only HOPE that it will turn into a flight sim that I as a pilot and the community honestly deserve!
  Today, 01:15 PM
    Kapitan
    Default

    To feel the amazing of MSFS you need to fly it more than once or twice with good fps (which requires a good rig)

    Once you get that thrill of flying over a planet that looks more fascinating than anything before, together with clouds, mountains, water, cities, shades and incredible well done default airplanes and IFR FMC flying

    You think...what BUGS?

    If you dont feel it....its no point explaining. Youtube doesnt express it

    i sim since FS4 and was an addon developper for FS9

    Patches? We had the first one a week after launch and the second is promised anytime now.
    What other petty primitive version had this commitment?
    Kapitan
    Anything I say is...not as serious as you think
  Today, 01:24 PM
    Skywatcher12
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Kapitan View Post
    Patches? We had the first one a week after launch and the second is promised anytime now.
    What other petty primitive version had this commitment?
    Primitive FS9 only had one patch and it was a finished game. Terrible!
    Mark Daniels
