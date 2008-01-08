Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: 747 Liveries

  1. Today, 11:12 AM #1
    Kapitan's Avatar
    Kapitan
    Kapitan is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Rio de Janeiro
    Posts
    1,732
    Blog Entries
    2

    Default 747 Liveries

    Downloaded, checked and deleted all the 747 liveries.
    How can people have a quality standard that would accept the name printed backwards.
    That shows how the level of simmer`s has gone into a mass of dont-care

    Is it a SDK bug? Well if there are no properly done repaints dont post them, I wouldnt allow it if were a file moderator, and dont use them.
    Remember the days when simmers were simmers and aviation lovers if a repaint had a little detail wrong the author would be requested to correct it
    Kapitan
    Anything I say is...not as serious as you think
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:39 AM #2
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    tiger1962 is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2005
    Location
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Posts
    2,011

    Default

    The 747 model itself will only accept a paint scheme for one side. The other side is a mirror image of the first side. Other models are the same, we're stuck with it until Asobo fix it.
    Last edited by tiger1962; Today at 11:54 AM.
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Liveries for PMDG 747 FSX
    By petetrucker379 in forum FSX
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 02-28-2010, 11:28 AM
  2. South African Airways Boeing 747-200B liveries released!!
    By Philip Foglar in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 08-01-2008, 02:46 AM
  3. PMDG 747-400 Addon Liveries released
    By tommchowat in forum FS2004
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 07-31-2005, 08:07 PM
  4. Whats your Flavour?? Posky 747-400 Liveries
    By ENZV in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 02-05-2003, 05:23 PM
  5. 747-400 Original Virtual Airline Liveries
    By SteveJBertrand in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 07-31-2002, 01:51 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules