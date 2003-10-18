Thread: FS9 and it's ILS runways.

Results 1 to 1 of 1

FS9 and it's ILS runways.

    Miggers
    Oct 2015
    I use RAF Valley a lot.

    The ILS runway is 14 and the ILS is "live",but Fs always gives a "visual" approach,even to the twice daily Eastern Airlines
    Cardiff-Valley-Cardiff Jetstream 31 .

    14 is the base end and is the RW runway in use 90% of the time at Valley,the prevailing wind is usually from the South,
    Fs however much prefers to use the opposing end,32,unless conditions are IMC but even then gives a "visual" onto 14.

    Is there a way to "tune"Fs9 to use 14 and give ILS approaches to so equipped a/c's at all?

    I use FSrealWXlite for real time weather.
