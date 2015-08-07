For many years, I have been using my trusty CH Products Flight Sim Yoke.

Recently however, these 4 buttons (see picture) would only work when I turned the aileron axis to the right. Later they stopped working completely (Left / right fire, aileron trim buttons).

Click image for larger version.  Name: image003.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 132.4 KB  ID: 221726

Since the wires were attached quite tightly via cable binder, I suspect a broken common ground wire, which affects these 4 buttons.

Click image for larger version.  Name: image004.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 103.2 KB  ID: 221727

Did anyone experience a similar issue and would have a clue about which wire is most likely damaged / broken?

Everything else still works like a charm (with regular maintenance).

Your kind help is appreciated. Thank you very much.