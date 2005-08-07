Hi
I am having issues with the nav of the C152 and I am starting to wonder if I do something wrong or if the sim is wrong.
When trying to obtain the radial from a VOR, I cant get the needle to center on one radial. It bounces left or right of the radial. I have tried to tune the radial both with the mouse and with just clicking on the OBS knob, but it's not aligning. so basically I am always of course and need to fly to another radial on the left of the right to get an alignment.
Do you know if the CDI can be fine tuned?
(and yes, I have the correct VOR frequency and identified it with the morse code).

thanks