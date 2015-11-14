I decided to fly over downtown Dallas my home base, and guess what! no city!

It's just a bunch of Generic buildings. the roadways are in place but all the landmark buildings are just rectangle shaped structures placed where the major buildings would be. Has anyone else encountered this situation?

Did I set up the sim wrong?

While I was installing, when the program asked me to use satellite data, I clicked yes...

Or is possible that Dallas is going to be a add-on by a 3rd party vendor?

Any suggestions, hints, tricks or work-arounds...

Respectfully:

David...