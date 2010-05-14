Thread: A fun question to ask yourself...

Why do you suppose there is this faction of people who hang out in the FS2020 forum only to say how much they aren't going to buy it?
To me this is like going to a forum about baseball to post about how much you prefer hockey.
If you have already decided that FS2020 is poo, then you're right to go back to your other sim. In fact, I think most of us that are enjoying FS2020 would prefer that you do exactly that. Fly as you please. Because I'm sure not going to show up in one of the other forums and say "why are you guys still flying this?".
It seems like its settling down a little now, but I'm sure there will be more.
If your answer to someone's question is going to be "give up on this and fly this other thing.." You're not helping.
And if your post title is "this sux" you're not helping.
I think there is deliberate trolling going on in here, and I think it is mostly people that are concerned that either their preferred sim has actual competition, or they are concerned that some add-on company is going to switch platforms.
To be honest, I understand the concern, I know how much gets dumped into add-ons for some specific sim, and changing up can be a pricey decision.
But if you're just tearing down a platform because you don't have it, or don't want it, or because you have $3000 invested in making some other platform finally be what you want... You're not helping.
A new sim on the field of play is not a bad thing. And I think anyone who really cares about the long term viability of the hobby should probably be happy that something new has finally shown up, because honestly, it's been a long long time since we saw anything other than rehash of old tech.
I'm on this platform, and I'm sticking around. But if you're not, thats ok too. Just don't come into this forum to bust peoples skulls because you like some other sim. Just go back..
Or in easier terms... This forum is not an airport. Departures do not need to be annouced on the P.A. system.
Thanks. Oh, and the white zone is for immediate loading and unloading of passengers ONLY.
