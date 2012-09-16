Hey All,

After several years of inactivity, I am preparing to return to swimming with the new release of MSFS2020! I'm in need of a new PC and have begun my research and am looking at a PC to run at High-End to Ultra settings.

I've seen the videos, and read some reviews but I want to get a feel for what others are using and recommending. This time my budget will be $2000-$3500. I've looked at Origin PC, and then some pre-made rigs at Best Buy, and other.

I plan on using TrackIR again, but will probably upgrade to the latest version. For now I plan to get a single monitor, like a curved 34". Can I use my old controllers like the Sairtek yoke, throttles, and pedals? The plan is to upgrade these as well. I'm looking at the Honeycomb line of yoke and throttle quadrant.

Anyway, with the new MSFS I am really looking forward in to returning to flight swimming!

Thanks for any suggestions and recommendations! I always appreciate the comments.

CDR Shark