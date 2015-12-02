Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: BitTorrent downloads for UHD Mesh Scenery v4?

    Default BitTorrent downloads for UHD Mesh Scenery v4?

    Greetings.

    I've been directed to this site from alpilotx.net (http://www.alpilotx.net/downloads/x-...sh-scenery-v4/) while trying to download the UHD mesh scenery for X-Plane. The scenery author wrote that this mirror (flightsim.com) supports BitTorrent downloads, which I wanted to take advantage of.

    However, I'm not seeing any mentions of BitTorrent on the respective file library pages (e. g. this one: https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/fslib...rchid=79834616).

    Has the BitTorrent support been since discontinued, or do I lack some kind of privileges on this site to see the BitTorrent links?
    Default

    The Bittorrent server is no longer operational but all of the files
    are available in our download library. A quick search will get you
    there.
