Thread: Re-download of purchased fs2020

Re-download of purchased fs2020

    bigjon42
    Re-download of purchased fs2020

    I purchased from Microsoft and dowloaded FS2020, 26 hours. I knew my computer was under powered, but thought I could upgrade it.
    Can't do it, all componets are too old and incompatible with new upgraded GPU, memory, ect. I am building a new computer for gaming only. Question ? Do I have to re-purchase FS2020 to download it to my NEW computer/motherboard ? Help, senior citizen here.
    g7rta
    g7rta
    Default

    Hi, no you won’t have to buy it again. You would simply login in & download it again

    Regards
    Steve
    bigjon42
    Default

    Thanks. I figured different CPU you would have TWO copies. BUT, if purchased not a problem I guess.,

    Bigjon
    loki
    loki
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by bigjon42 View Post
    Thanks. I figured different CPU you would have TWO copies. BUT, if purchased not a problem I guess.,

    Bigjon
    These days many programs and games are licensed for use on multiple machines by a single user, including MSFS. Typically in these cases the big limitation is that only one copy can be in use at a time. For example, you can install the sim on a laptop and desktop and fly on one or the other, but not both.
