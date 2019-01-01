In FSX and P3D, you could set the GPS destination (in most, but not all planes) by using the knob to activate the cursor and then typing in your four-letter code with the keyboard. Apparently this does not work in FS2020. Another thread here correctly describes the method I doped out for myself, which involves using the outer knob to move the cursor one space, and then using the inner knob TO SCROLL THROUGH ALL THE LETTERS AND NUMBERS UNTIL YOU GET TO THE CORRECT ONE! Rinse and repeat 4 times for a standard 4-letter code. Takes a couple of minutes -- and just try doing it in flight! This is ridiculous.

Am I missing something?

Mac6737