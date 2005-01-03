Thread: Shannon IRL to Bournemouth UK

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Shannon IRL to Bournemouth UK

    Default Shannon IRL to Bournemouth UK

    While trying to buy fuel to return Jan's Green King Air we found little charter business at Shannon. So we thought we'd try some charter service to the Isle of Wight or perhaps another spot on the Solent. It's too busy with locals at Southampton for a Yank to score a charter there. Perhaps we'd do well at Bournemouth (EGHH) instead.

    So make sure everything was OK before we set out over the water (Don't want to pull a Jan in Jan's plane!!) We set out to do a Test flight and T&G at Shannon before we left Ireland. Then on to Bournemouth. (See shots below. And don't forget the shots are usually labelled.)

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 1 Lined up at Shannon for a Test flight..jpg  Views: 0  Size: 291.1 KB  ID: 221709

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2 Cruising to check it all out.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 282.6 KB  ID: 221710

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 3 Shannon Approach.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 159.0 KB  ID: 221711

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 4 Number two to land.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 169.6 KB  ID: 221712

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 5 Had to go around! It all looks good, let's just head out..jpg  Views: 0  Size: 249.2 KB  ID: 221713

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 6 Climbing out for Bournemouth.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 84.5 KB  ID: 221714

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 7 Broken at 20K.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 152.7 KB  ID: 221715

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 8 Wales near Aberforth below.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 97.2 KB  ID: 221716

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 10 14K Over the Bristol Channel.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 103.3 KB  ID: 221717

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 11 Over EGDY Yeouilton At 10K.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 177.1 KB  ID: 221718

    Final shots of Bournemuth in the "Reply."
    Being an old chopper guy I usually fly low and slow.
    Being an old chopper guy I usually fly low and slow.
    Default

    Landing in Bournemouth:

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 12 Downwind over EGHH.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 286.6 KB  ID: 221719

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 13 Turning to Final EGHH (Bournemouth).jpg  Views: 0  Size: 261.0 KB  ID: 221720

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 14 EGHH Tower view of ILS Approach.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 42.4 KB  ID: 221721

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 15 Tower View of rollout at EGHH.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 260.5 KB  ID: 221722

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 16 Parked at EGHH.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 281.7 KB  ID: 221723

    Not a lot of people around today. So my pal will fly back to the states and I'll see if I can drum up enough business in Southern UK to finally get Jan's King Air home. I sure hope he appreciates all the trouble I'm going through to be a good man and return his plane!!

    But then again, he'll probably give it an unententional water bath soon after it gets home.

    Michael
