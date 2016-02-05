Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: Baron 58TC

  1. Today, 02:55 PM #1
    plainsman's Avatar
    plainsman
    plainsman is online now Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    East Texas, USA.
    Posts
    326

    Default Baron 58TC

    A Baron 58TC TIO-520 325HP cruising at 18,000 feet in FS2002
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: Baron 58TC_FS2002.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 251.8 KB  ID: 221708  
    I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390 MB, 32gb G Skill 3000, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:33 PM #2
    lifejogger's Avatar
    lifejogger
    lifejogger is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Llano Estacado
    Posts
    13,343

    Default

    Haven't seen and FS2002 shot in a long time. Very nice!!!!!!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 03:38 PM #3
    adamb's Avatar
    adamb
    adamb is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Pittsburgh, Pa
    Posts
    19,400

    Default

    Man, you should get 9000fps with the RTX2070 running FS2002.
    Nice shot.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 03:38 PM #4
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    4,497
    Blog Entries
    4

    Default

    Awesome trip into history!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 04:03 PM #5
    plainsman's Avatar
    plainsman
    plainsman is online now Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    East Texas, USA.
    Posts
    326

    Default

    I have it limited to 30 fps, but at everything maxed, it doesn't even speed up the fans over idle. I keep it because there are a few old airplanes I like to fly, C182RG in particular. I am mainly a FDE guy, I really like the Baron set up as the 520 turbocharged version. I have a FSX 58TC as well. I have not figured out how to edit the FS2020 baron yet?
    Thanks guys!
    I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390 MB, 32gb G Skill 3000, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 04:27 PM #6
    Rupert's Avatar
    Rupert
    Rupert is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2014
    Location
    Kentucky
    Posts
    4,822

    Default

    That shot looks good! And yes, the older software versions are much easier on the computer!!

    Personally I'm still very fond of a freeware Honda Jet for FSX. I've flown it literally "Around The World in 80 Days" and have always been pleased with it. I don't know if the new sim supports it or not. Either way, I won't throw out what I have enjoyed for some time. I'm still very happy with it anyway.

    Michael
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Want RED BARON for Carenado Baron B58
    By dogdish in forum Painter's Workshop
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 05-02-2016, 04:29 AM
  2. Baron Reality XP doesn't work - need Baron Lite
    By djwf in forum DreamFleet General Aviation Support Forum
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 01-24-2012, 02:20 PM
  3. Beech Baron to replace Dreamfleet Baron
    By stankar in forum FS2004
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 01-05-2010, 06:47 PM
  4. "Baron 58 Lite" panel directory causes Baron to crash on startup.
    By sfelso in forum DreamFleet General Aviation Support Forum
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 04-04-2006, 04:01 PM
  5. Beech Baron 58
    By erikrozman in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 03-25-2002, 12:28 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules