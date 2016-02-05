Thread: Baron 58TC

A Baron 58TC TIO-520 325HP cruising at 18,000 feet in FS2002
A Baron 58TC TIO-520 325HP cruising at 18,000 feet in FS2002
I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390 MB, 32gb G Skill 3000, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD
Haven't seen and FS2002 shot in a long time. Very nice!!!!!!!!
Man, you should get 9000fps with the RTX2070 running FS2002.
Nice shot.
Awesome trip into history!
I have it limited to 30 fps, but at everything maxed, it doesn't even speed up the fans over idle. I keep it because there are a few old airplanes I like to fly, C182RG in particular. I am mainly a FDE guy, I really like the Baron set up as the 520 turbocharged version. I have a FSX 58TC as well. I have not figured out how to edit the FS2020 baron yet?
Thanks guys!
That shot looks good! And yes, the older software versions are much easier on the computer!!
Personally I'm still very fond of a freeware Honda Jet for FSX. I've flown it literally "Around The World in 80 Days" and have always been pleased with it. I don't know if the new sim supports it or not. Either way, I won't throw out what I have enjoyed for some time. I'm still very happy with it anyway.
Michael
