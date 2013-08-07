Thread: Set ILS frequencies

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Set ILS frequencies

    johnyyz
    Set ILS frequencies

    How do i find out what the ILS is of a specific runway while in flight ? I only see the arrival frequencies and departure frequencies.


    tiger1962
    The frequencies are displayed in an info panel on the flight planning map when you 'zoom in to details' of your arrival airport and click on the localizer icon at the end of each runway. You can write them down for future reference OR in flight press Alt+Enter to toggle into windowed mode, then launch your browser and search for your arrival airport's ILS frequencies e.g. "CYUL ils freq".
