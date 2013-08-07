Thread: Set ILS frequencies

The frequencies are displayed in an info panel on the flight planning map when you 'zoom in to details' of your arrival airport and click on the localizer icon at the end of each runway. You can write them down for future reference OR in flight press Alt+Enter to toggle into windowed mode, then launch your browser and search for your arrival airport's ILS frequencies e.g. "CYUL ils freq".
