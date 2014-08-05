Hello Flight Sim Community :)

I am a flight simmer from Austria and have had a good time with FS2020 for the last few weeks. A lot of my friends share the enthusiasm, but none are dedicated enough to buy the appropriate hardware ;) Since the new multiplayer looks so much fun, I was wondering if anyone was in the same or a similiar situation and if any fellow simmer would like to enjoy a nice VFR formation flight with some sort of voice communication :)

Best, Max