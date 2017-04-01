Starts to load after install but pops up a "system does not have minimum requirements and may not run correctly" starts to load and then crashes to windows desktop.
I run Windows 10 64bit, 16 GB Ram, 600GB drive space, NVidia GeForce GT730 with 2048b ram, (the fastest half size accelerated graphics card I can find for my acer Veriton) The processor is a CORE I7 Pro.
Surely this should be enough to run this software? Very confused. Any Help available?