Hello Flight Sim Community

I am a flight simmer from Austria and have been extremly pleased with the FS2020 experience recently. A lot of my friends share the enthusiasm, unfortunately none of them has the dedication to buy the appropriate hardware
I am writing this because ive seen how amazing the multiplayer mode is, and I was wondering if anyone here was in the same or a similar situation; and if any fellow simmers would be interested in a casual formation flight and a teamspeak session or something .

Best,
Max