Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Sticky for downloadable joystick profiles?

  1. Today, 07:58 AM #1
    hkhawaja
    hkhawaja is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Posts
    10

    Default Sticky for downloadable joystick profiles?

    As creating mappings for older joysticks is a common issue currently, maybe forum admins can create a sticky with install instructions and downloadable profiles for all controllers which users can share.

    I created and shared a profile for the Saitek AV8R on another thread.

    Having said that, does anyone have an X45 joystick and throttle profile file they can share?
    It would be great not having to map all the buttons.
    Last edited by hkhawaja; Today at 08:01 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Joystick profiles for each aircraft
    By stinger2k2 in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 09-05-2020, 02:23 AM
  2. Joystick profiles
    By pinkpanther in forum FSX
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 11-06-2010, 10:21 AM
  3. Logitech Joystick Profiles...and making them work
    By jrw in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 12-27-2004, 02:48 PM
  4. Downloadable roads???
    By GreenMachine in forum FS2002
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 03-08-2002, 09:24 AM
  5. BEST DOWNLOADABLE AIRCRAFT?
    By roysa in forum FS2002
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 03-06-2002, 05:24 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules