I wonder how many people have given up on Microsoft's latest flight simulator. Like a lot of people, I per-ordered the "Premium Deluxe" version and even built a new system for it. After weeks and weeks of dealing with control issues (not being able to have 2 USB throttle quadrants) and not getting any help from Microsoft about this issue. I should also say that Logitech have proven to be useless in not being able to supply a replacement for the original quadrant that came with the yoke (the one that hooks directly to the yoke via a mini DIN connector).
I have asked about trying to set up 2 USB quadrants on a few different forums and no one seems to have figured it out.
I went back to a single quadrant, set it up in the Control section, and promptly crashed and burned on take off due to uncontrollable full right rudder. Went in adjusted all the sensitivities etc.No joy. Disconnected the rudder pedals and used Auto-Rudder. Finally got the plane into the air but the whole thing was twitchy as hell.
Ive checked the yoke in Control Panel and it responds normally. I even tried a new joystick I borrowed from a friend. Same deal.
I have just sent Microsoft a refund request. Going to go back to FSX and see how X-Plane 12 pans out.
Gotta say I am really disappointed. I've been flying FSX since 2006 and never had the issues that this latest dud gives.
I would be really interested to see what flight controllers were able to be used without having to do any reprogramming.
