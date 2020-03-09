After several unsuccessful warnings, on September 6, 2020 at 10:45 am, this spectacular Antonov An124-100 from the Volga Dnepr company (UR-82074)took off for Marseille on runway 10 at Alicante Elche Airport (ALC), which was parked for more than a month at said airport, with the presence of a large enthusiastic public who came to witness its takeoff.