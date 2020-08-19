Interest in Aircraft For Flight Simulator (2020)
Since this one is almost finished for another piece of Software I use, would the community be interested in an aircraft that behaves pretty much like a VTOL flyer, and high rates of speed and even have orbit capability? This is it: TR3B Black Triangle, Rumored NOT to exist, but do through many eyewitnesses.
It can easily be converted over from the platform now to Flight Simulator
I would have done a poll, but not sure how to on these boards.
