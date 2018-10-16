Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Thinking Ahead for New Add On Aircraft

    Since this one is almost finished for another piece of Software I use, would the community be interested in an aircraft that behaves pretty much like a VTOL flyer, and high rates of speed and even have orbit capability? This is it: TR3B Black Triangle, Rumored NOT to exist, but do through many eyewitnesses.

    I would have done a poll, but not sure how to on this board....
    to post a poll you click in Post New Thread and at the end of the page there is an option Post a Poll with number of options (Yes, No, Dont Know, etc)

    personally I dont think there`s interest. This is a Flight Simulator where we like to "simulate" existing planes in the forces of nature and gravity with its limits.

    But because its a computer program, you can actually fly anything you want if you configure the model settings enough power, rate of climb, speed, etc. Meaning its all FAKE, you can make a shoebox fly if you configure it correctly, or a chair, or your home fridge.
    Thanks for the info on the Poll - however, I say "Fake" because its technically deemed non existant, but here's a link from Miliatry.com that looks pretty real to me.

    https://www.military.com/video/aircr.../2860314511001
    Nothing wrong with fake planes at all.
    Please do not marginalize or try to police those simmers who want to have fun. We do not need to be policed about what we want to fly. Many other Flight Sims have cars, boats, a bus or 2, racing cars, aircraft carriers & battleships.
    Please do not tell mus that only REAL planes count, & those that do not abide by your thoughts, are somehow lesser simmers.

    A REAL sim developer said that simming as all about Fact, Fun & Fiction.. That what we, real simmers want..
    If you can make it, I'm sure someone will (try to) fly it. But incidentally, does MSFS have an altitude ceiling?
