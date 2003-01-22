Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: A Diamond in the rough

  1. Today, 04:34 PM #1
    azzaro's Avatar
    azzaro
    azzaro is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    Ontario Canada
    Posts
    5,753

    Cool A Diamond in the rough

    Punny title for a pretty cool flight.

    Today I took a Daimond Star DA40 (borrowed) from Owen Sound Billy Bishop Regional Airport (mouthful) up the Bruce Peninsula to Tobermory Airport.
    The Bruce Peninsula is part of the Niagara Escarpment, a sort of step that runs from Niagara Falls (duh) up Southern Ontario and across lake Huron into Manitoulin Island. An extraordinary piece of real estate with many intersting features I'm not going to try to cover here. I urge anyone at all interested in geology, hiking, history, nature, nuclear power or wreck diving to look into the Bruce online.

    Anyhow this flight was just a sort of survey of the area and I think FS2020 does it reasonable justice.
    24 pics in all so grab a coffee and hold off on comments until I get them all uploaded. Thanks -- Bob

    Oh, and Andy. This one's for you. You've has a rough day.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Bruce Peninsula (1).jpg  Views: 6  Size: 468.8 KB  ID: 221655

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Bruce Peninsula (2).jpg  Views: 6  Size: 275.3 KB  ID: 221656

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Bruce Peninsula (3).jpg  Views: 6  Size: 179.4 KB  ID: 221657

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Bruce Peninsula (4).jpg  Views: 6  Size: 440.6 KB  ID: 221658

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Bruce Peninsula (5).jpg  Views: 6  Size: 262.4 KB  ID: 221659

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Bruce Peninsula (6).jpg  Views: 6  Size: 306.7 KB  ID: 221660

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Bruce Peninsula (7).jpg  Views: 6  Size: 366.1 KB  ID: 221661

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Bruce Peninsula (8).jpg  Views: 6  Size: 486.7 KB  ID: 221662

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Bruce Peninsula (9).jpg  Views: 6  Size: 481.7 KB  ID: 221663

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Bruce Peninsula (10).jpg  Views: 6  Size: 473.6 KB  ID: 221664

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Bruce Peninsula (11).jpg  Views: 6  Size: 437.7 KB  ID: 221665

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Bruce Peninsula (12).jpg  Views: 6  Size: 482.7 KB  ID: 221666

    more in reply...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:38 PM #2
    azzaro's Avatar
    azzaro
    azzaro is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    Ontario Canada
    Posts
    5,753

    Default

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Bruce Peninsula (14).jpg  Views: 6  Size: 353.2 KB  ID: 221668

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Bruce Peninsula (15).jpg  Views: 6  Size: 292.4 KB  ID: 221669

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Bruce Peninsula (16).jpg  Views: 6  Size: 339.2 KB  ID: 221670

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Bruce Peninsula (13).jpg  Views: 6  Size: 484.2 KB  ID: 221667

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Bruce Peninsula (17).jpg  Views: 6  Size: 432.9 KB  ID: 221671

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Bruce Peninsula (18).jpg  Views: 6  Size: 403.8 KB  ID: 221672

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Bruce Peninsula (19).jpg  Views: 7  Size: 462.2 KB  ID: 221673

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Bruce Peninsula (20).jpg  Views: 6  Size: 277.3 KB  ID: 221674

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Bruce Peninsula (21).jpg  Views: 6  Size: 324.5 KB  ID: 221675

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Bruce Peninsula (22).jpg  Views: 6  Size: 343.3 KB  ID: 221676

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Bruce Peninsula (23).jpg  Views: 6  Size: 429.2 KB  ID: 221677

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Bruce Peninsula (24).jpg  Views: 6  Size: 352.1 KB  ID: 221678

    Thanks for looking in -- Bob
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 04:54 PM #3
    JohnnyJohnJohn's Avatar
    JohnnyJohnJohn
    JohnnyJohnJohn is online now Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2020
    Posts
    137

    Default

    Nice set of shots Bob. Well done!
    Thermaltake Ryzen Gen 9 3900x 12cores, 4.6ghz 32gig of Ram, Liquid Cooled Everything.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Diamond Point a Lama X series: Diamond Point Airfield!
    By tr45 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 12
    Last Post: 08-25-2011, 10:52 AM
  2. A Diamond in the Rough
    By aircav1970 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 17
    Last Post: 10-24-2009, 06:25 AM
  3. Diamond Katana to Diamond Point at Night...
    By petermcleland in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 01-23-2004, 08:19 PM
  4. CFS3- a rough diamond?
    By glance2002 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 04-27-2003, 03:08 AM
  5. A Diamond in the Rough at KMHV
    By TruffleShuffle in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 01-22-2003, 11:00 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules