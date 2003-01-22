Thread: A Diamond in the rough

Punny title for a pretty cool flight.
Today I took a Daimond Star DA40 (borrowed) from Owen Sound Billy Bishop Regional Airport (mouthful) up the Bruce Peninsula to Tobermory Airport.
The Bruce Peninsula is part of the Niagara Escarpment, a sort of step that runs from Niagara Falls (duh) up Southern Ontario and across lake Huron into Manitoulin Island. An extraordinary piece of real estate with many intersting features I'm not going to try to cover here. I urge anyone at all interested in geology, hiking, history, nature, nuclear power or wreck diving to look into the Bruce online.
Anyhow this flight was just a sort of survey of the area and I think FS2020 does it reasonable justice.
24 pics in all so grab a coffee and hold off on comments until I get them all uploaded. Thanks -- Bob
Oh, and Andy. This one's for you. You've has a rough day.
more in reply...
Bookmarks