Citation CJ4 Yaw Damper Fix
When you click on the YD button on the Autopilot panel, nothing happens and the tooltip still says Turn Yaw Damper On.
This is because the Yaw Damper function is missing from the Autopilot section in the systems.cfg which can be found in:
C:\Users\<Your Name>\AppData\Local\Packages\Microsoft.FlightSimulator_8wekyb3d8bbwe\LocalCache\Packages\Official\OneStore\asobo-aircraft-cj4\SimObjects\Airplanes\Asobo_CJ4
Open the systems.cfg with Notepad, scroll down to the bottom of the [AUTOPILOT] section and add this line:
yaw_damper_gain=1
Save and close the systems.cfg, relaunch the sim and the Yaw Damper is now working.
