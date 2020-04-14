I've been following hints and tips since 8pm last night. Went into steam settings and unchecked all, nothing, rechecked all, nothing. checked one at a time, nothing. turned off AVG, nothing, updated AVG, nothing. I'm lost. The stick works in FS2004 but only options I'm given in FSX is Mouse Yoke and Mouse Look. I just need to shoot some touch and goes for stress reduction and this problem is really adding to the stress. Any weird ideas that nobody has tried yet?
I'm flying on a Win 10 Home system with DX10 and Steve's Dx10 Fixer, GEX and UTX. No problems up until I tried to fly last night and Steam updated. I even uninstalled the update and went back to the previous version. Nothing.