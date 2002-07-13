Thread: Looking For Space Shauttle That Lands Itself

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Looking For Space Shauttle That Lands Itself

    casey jones
    Looking For Space Shauttle That Lands Itself

    I am looking for the space shuttle for FSX that lands itself I read about this description
    of the shuttle that takes off and reaches orbit than it asks you if you want to take
    the controls and land if not it will land it self.

    Thanks

    Casey
    piet06273
    Default

    How long ago did you read it?
