I have SPADNext working with FS 2020 with all the Gauges and I think the other ones like Radio. What I want to know is will the actions like starting a engine that are from SimConnet work. SPADNext shows where it comes from. I know SPADNext has the FS2020 options now and I will use those first, but there are not very many.

In summary I really like the scenery and environment in 2020. I wish there was a way to hide the cockpit since I have all that in hardware. But it was a first release so more will come over time.