Thread: how to Start run FS2020 from windows desk top

Help please
I purchased MS2020 and the program installed without problem and at the end of the installation it ran 2020 properly. After closing the computer for break I returned to the computer but cannot find the way to run FS2020 cant find any execute file or run file when examining the program file
I would appreciate if some one could tell how to get the program to run from my windows desk top
Thanks
John Croxford
P.S. Please keep it simple as I am into my 80s and not really computer conptentent
Bookmarks