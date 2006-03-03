Thread: how to Start run FS2020 from windows desk top

Results 1 to 2 of 2

how to Start run FS2020 from windows desk top

    Help please
    I purchased MS2020 and the program installed without problem and at the end of the installation it ran 2020 properly. After closing the computer for break I returned to the computer but cannot find the way to run FS2020 cant find any execute file or run file when examining the program file
    I would appreciate if some one could tell how to get the program to run from my windows desk top
    Thanks
    John Croxford
    P.S. Please keep it simple as I am into my 80s and not really computer conptentent
    During the installation there should have been an Icon added to your Desktop main screen.

    Look for a blue icon with Flight Simulator There will be no mention of 2020 as that is not in the official name.

    The official name is simply 'Microsoft Flight Simulator'

    Hope this helps.

    Hal
