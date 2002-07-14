Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Throttle Issue Microsoft Sidewinder

    mitz blitz
    Throttle Issue Microsoft Sidewinder

    Aircraft throttle will not move forward or back, until my slider reaches 3/3 forward (add thrust) or 1/3 back (reduce thrust). It's like I have to nudge the thrust then return my slider to the middle third to stop the input. Adjusting sensitivities and null zones has had no meaningful impact. This is an issue for both a/c I'm learning to fly 152 & 172. Any insight is appreciated.
    PEIRascal
    Hal

    I would think it has to do with what you have assigned for the throttle.

    Make sure you are using Throttle Axis for the throttle slider.

    Go to:
    Options, Controls, Select your Sidewinder, Power Management, Throttle, Check left side and have All selected in the filter box.
    Scroll through the options and find the one called Throttle Axis. Do not use anything but the one that says only Throttle Axis.

    Should take care of your issue.

    Hal
