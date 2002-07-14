Thread: Throttle Issue Microsoft Sidewinder

I would think it has to do with what you have assigned for the throttle.
Make sure you are using Throttle Axis for the throttle slider.
Go to:
Options, Controls, Select your Sidewinder, Power Management, Throttle, Check left side and have All selected in the filter box.
Scroll through the options and find the one called Throttle Axis. Do not use anything but the one that says only Throttle Axis.
Should take care of your issue.
Hal
