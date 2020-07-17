Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Generic autopilot for MSFS 2020

  1. Today, 11:33 AM #1
    Stanley777's Avatar
    Stanley777
    Stanley777 is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2016
    Posts
    84

    Default Generic autopilot for MSFS 2020

    Hi everyone,

    I used to do FSX until about 2017. I have done very little flight simulation since then, but I plan to buy MSFS 2020 around Thanksgiving.

    I mainly enjoy flying around to study geography. Thus, while I have learned a great deal about aviation from MS Flight Simulator, I don't want to devote a lot of time to manually controlling the aircraft and learning the controls for each kind of plane. I prefer to rely upon autopilot and have a standardized control mechanism.

    I found a great autopilot and control mechanism from some FSX aircraft, but I don't remember which one it was. I am posting a photograph of a virtual flight that I took near Keflavik, Iceland. Please observe the control on the left side of the image, just above the instrumentation.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Near_Keflavik.jpg  Views: 10  Size: 451.6 KB  ID: 221651

    I figured out how to download that instrument to any aircraft that I flew, and I used it regularly so that I would not have to learn the controls of individual planes.

    So here is my question, please. Once I install MSFS 2020, will I be able to acquire this control or a similar control to use with all my planes?

    Thank you.

    Stanley
    Intel Core i7-9700K CPU @ 3.60 GHz
    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070
    Total available graphics memory: 16342 MB; Dedicated video memory: 8192 MB;
    System video memory: 0 MB; Shared system memory: 8150 MB
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:50 PM #2
    Kronzky's Avatar
    Kronzky
    Kronzky is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2011
    Location
    Montreal, Canada
    Posts
    80

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Stanley777 View Post
    So here is my question, please. Once I install MSFS 2020, will I be able to acquire this control or a similar control to use with all my planes?
    No, not at the moment (and it's uncertain when - or whether - you ever will be able to). Currently there's no way of adding gauges to an existing cockpit.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:56 PM #3
    Elvensmith
    Elvensmith is online now Member
    Join Date
    May 2012
    Location
    Swindon UK
    Posts
    337

    Default

    The "Acme" autopilot from FS of old does not exist in FS20. The GA aircraft have it integrated into the Garmin GPS and the jets have bespoke setups.
    Vern.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 12:56 PM #4
    Kapitan's Avatar
    Kapitan
    Kapitan is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Rio de Janeiro
    Posts
    1,695
    Blog Entries
    2

    Default

    however you can handle controls to AI copilot and he will fly the plane for you in whatever direction you want while you look at the view
    Kapitan
    Anything I say is...not as serious as you think
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Totally Lost over MSFS 2020
    By John Snyder Jr in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 07-17-2020, 07:28 PM
  2. MSFS 2020 places to visit FIRST once released?
    By Timberleaf in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 05-04-2020, 06:10 AM
  3. My Estimate on HD space for CA, NV, & AZ for MSFS 2020
    By simpilot55 in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 10-21-2019, 04:19 PM
  4. MSFS 2020 Site Updated
    By loki in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 06-20-2019, 08:20 PM
  5. FSW Generic Nights Lights for Msfs 2004 Available Now!
    By Chris_ in forum FS2004
    Replies: 21
    Last Post: 12-14-2003, 01:28 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules