Thread: Generic autopilot for MSFS 2020

Generic autopilot for MSFS 2020
Hi everyone,
I used to do FSX until about 2017. I have done very little flight simulation since then, but I plan to buy MSFS 2020 around Thanksgiving.
I mainly enjoy flying around to study geography. Thus, while I have learned a great deal about aviation from MS Flight Simulator, I don't want to devote a lot of time to manually controlling the aircraft and learning the controls for each kind of plane. I prefer to rely upon autopilot and have a standardized control mechanism.
I found a great autopilot and control mechanism from some FSX aircraft, but I don't remember which one it was. I am posting a photograph of a virtual flight that I took near Keflavik, Iceland. Please observe the control on the left side of the image, just above the instrumentation.
I figured out how to download that instrument to any aircraft that I flew, and I used it regularly so that I would not have to learn the controls of individual planes.
So here is my question, please. Once I install MSFS 2020, will I be able to acquire this control or a similar control to use with all my planes?
Thank you.
Stanley
Intel Core i7-9700K CPU @ 3.60 GHz
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070
Total available graphics memory: 16342 MB; Dedicated video memory: 8192 MB;
System video memory: 0 MB; Shared system memory: 8150 MB
